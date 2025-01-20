Colts to hire Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator

The Colts have found their next defensive coordinator.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are finalizing a deal to hire Lou Anarumo to run their defense. The Colts fired Gus Bradley after the end of the regular season.

That is also when the Bengals dismissed Anarumo. He was hired in Cincinnati along with head coach Zac Taylor in 2019 and helped the team make it to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, but the Bengals defense fell on hard times the last couple of years.

The Colts will be hoping that the change of scenery leads to a return to better results for Anarumo. If he can’t turn things around and the Colts fail to find their way to a better record, there may be more widepread changes in Indianapolis at this time next year.