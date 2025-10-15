Colts to sign Brett Rypien to the practice squad

The Colts needed a third quarterback after placing Anthony Richardson on injured reserve this week. They got one on Tuesday.

The Colts are signing Brett Rypien to their practice squad, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Rypien, 29, joined the Bengals’ practice squad in late August, and they elevated him to the active roster as Jake Browning’s backup after Joe Burrow went on season-ending injured reserve. The Bengals released Rypien last week after trading for Joe Flacco.

Rypien has appeared in 11 games with four starts with the Broncos, Rams and Bengals since 2020. He signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

He is 98-of-168 for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Richardson fractured an orbital bone in his eye after a pregame accident with a resistance band on Sunday.