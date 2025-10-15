 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts to sign Brett Rypien to the practice squad

  
Published October 14, 2025 09:05 PM

The Colts needed a third quarterback after placing Anthony Richardson on injured reserve this week. They got one on Tuesday.

The Colts are signing Brett Rypien to their practice squad, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Rypien, 29, joined the Bengals’ practice squad in late August, and they elevated him to the active roster as Jake Browning’s backup after Joe Burrow went on season-ending injured reserve. The Bengals released Rypien last week after trading for Joe Flacco.

Rypien has appeared in 11 games with four starts with the Broncos, Rams and Bengals since 2020. He signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie in 2019.

He is 98-of-168 for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Richardson fractured an orbital bone in his eye after a pregame accident with a resistance band on Sunday.