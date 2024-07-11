 Skip navigation
Colts to wear alternate “Indiana Nights” uniforms against Lions on November 24

  
Published July 11, 2024 10:41 AM

The Colts will break out their alternate uniforms this November.

The team announced on Thursday that they will be donning their “Indiana Nights” look for a November 24 home game against the Lions. It will be the second time that they have worn the uniforms, which features black helmets and, per the team, was inspired by the night sky in Indiana.

Indianapolis debuted the alternates for last season’s Week Seven game against the Browns. They rallied to take a lead after trailing by nine points in the third quarter, but a late Kareem Hunt touchdown run lifted the Browns to a 39-38 win.

The Colts will hope that the uniforms are part of a happier outcome this time around.