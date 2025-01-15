 Skip navigation
Colts will give up a home game to play in Berlin in 2025

  
Published January 15, 2025 08:10 AM

The Colts will give up a home game to play in Berlin during the 2025 regular season.

The NFL, which had previously announced that it will play in Berlin for the first time this year, announced today that the Colts will be the designated home team in that game. The road team, date and kickoff time will be announced when the full NFL schedule is released.

The league has previously announced that the Jaguars, Jets and Browns will play home games in London in 2025. The Jaguars will continue their longstanding tradition of playing a home game at Wembley Stadium, while the Jets and Browns will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the NFL has a long-term agreement to play games every season.

The NFL will also play a game in Madrid this season. The home team for that game has not yet been announced. It will be an AFC team, as AFC teams get nine home games and NFC teams get eight home games in odd-numbered years.