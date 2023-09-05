Colts will go with “hot hand” at running back

The Colts won’t have Jonathan Taylor in the lineup for at least the first four weeks of the season and they won’t be naming a clear No. 1 running back in his absence.

Zack Moss has returned to practice after breaking his arm early in training camp and he will join Deon Jackson and Evan Hull as options in the backfield against Jacksonville this weekend. On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen suggested that all three backs will get chances to show their skills and that the team will make choices about how to divvy up playing time based on how they perform.

“I think it’s running back-by-committee,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Whoever’s got the hot hand, let ‘em ride a little bit.”

Steichen spent the last couple of years with the Eagles and they got contributions from several backs despite having Miles Sanders at the top of the depth chart. The Colts don’t have that kind of certainty to kick off the season, but they’ll be hoping to find the right formula to complement quarterback Anthony Richardson.