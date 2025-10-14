Colts work out QBs Jeff Driskel, Jaren Hall, Tanner Mordecai, Kyle Trask

After Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve with an orbital fracture, the Colts are looking at quarterbacks.

Jeff Driskel, Jaren Hall, Tanner Mordecai and Kyle Trask all worked out for the Colts today.

Driskel was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the 49ers who has also spent time with the Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, Cardinals, Browns Commanders and Raiders.

Hall was a 2023 fifth-round pick of the Vikings who has also spent time with the Seahawks.

Mordecai was a 2024 undrafted rookie with the 49ers who spent last year on their practice squad but was cut by them at the end of the preseason this year.

Trask was a 2021 second-round pick of the Buccaneers who spent four years in Tampa Bay but played only in garbage time and was cut when the Bucs went with Teddy Bridgewater as their backup this year.

The Colts also worked out wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Jordan Kerley and Colton Dowell. Teams often bring in wide receivers for workouts just to have someone for the quarterbacks to throw to.