Commander sign DT Curtis Brooks, put DT David Bada on IR

  
Published August 3, 2023 03:08 PM

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that defensive tackle David Bada tore his triceps and the team made a roster move involving Bada later in the day.

The Commanders announced that Bada has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Curtis Brooks was signed to take Bada’s place on the roster.

Bada won’t be eligible to return to action this season. The German native signed with the Commanders in 2020 as part of the NFL’s efforts to bring international players into the league and he appeared in his first two regular season games at the end of last season.

Brooks was a sixth-round pick by the Colts last year, but was waived during final cuts. He spent most of the year on their practice squad before closing out the season on the Titans’ auxiliary roster. He remained in Tennessee until he was cut last week.