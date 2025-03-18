Commanders agree to terms with OT Foster Sarell

The Commanders are signing offensive tackle Foster Sarell to one-year deal, the team announced.

Sarell, 26, played 11 games for the Chargers last season, seeing action on 40 offensive snaps and 47 on special teams.

Sarell went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Ravens. He made the team’s practice squad for five days before the Ravens cut him, and he landed on the Giants’ practice squad for seven days.

Sarell caught on with the Chargers, though he didn’t appear in a game in 2021.

He made three starts in 2022, his only three career starts, and he appeared in every game as a reserve in 2023.

In his career, Sarell has played 338 offensive snaps and 129 on special teams.