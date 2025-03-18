 Skip navigation
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms' QB draft ranks
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Commanders agree to terms with OT Foster Sarell

  
Published March 18, 2025 03:37 PM

The Commanders are signing offensive tackle Foster Sarell to one-year deal, the team announced.

Sarell, 26, played 11 games for the Chargers last season, seeing action on 40 offensive snaps and 47 on special teams.

Sarell went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Ravens. He made the team’s practice squad for five days before the Ravens cut him, and he landed on the Giants’ practice squad for seven days.

Sarell caught on with the Chargers, though he didn’t appear in a game in 2021.

He made three starts in 2022, his only three career starts, and he appeared in every game as a reserve in 2023.

In his career, Sarell has played 338 offensive snaps and 129 on special teams.