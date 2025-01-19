Commanders answer right away on offense and defense, lead 24-14

Anyone hoping to see a lot of points scored in Detroit on Saturday night is loving the game between the Commanders and the Lions.

The Lions grabbed a lead on a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta with 7:44 to play in the first half, but it took just over a minute for the Commanders to retake the lead.

A screen pass to Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin turned into a 58-yard touchdown when the wideout got two blocks and broke loose of a tackle to win a race to the end zone. It was the first touchdown pass of the game for Jayden Daniels and it feels like he’ll be adding to that total sooner rather than later.

The lead got even bigger a few plays later. Goff overthrew wide receiver Tim Patrick and Quan Martin picked the ball off for a 40-yard touchdown that made it 24-14 Commanders.

That’s not where the top seed in the conference expected to find themselves in the first half of their playoff opener, but they’ll have to show some resiliency to make it to next weekend.