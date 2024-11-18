Commanders are hopeful Marshon Lattimore practices this week

The Commanders may finally get one of their newest defensive players on the field this week.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Monday press conference that Washington is hopeful cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be able to practice this week.

Lattimore has been sidelined by a hamstring injury now since Week 8, when he was still playing for the Saints.

Quinn noted that the Commanders want to be cautious given that it’s a soft-tissue injury, but Lattimore is trending in the right direction.

In seven games this season for the Saints, Lattimore recorded 30 total tackles with two passes defensed.

Playing the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Week 12, the Commanders will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.