Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Commanders are virtually certain to franchise tag Daron Payne

  
Published February 21, 2023 02:31 PM
February 21, 2023 05:14 PM
Now that the NFL's franchise tag window is open, Mike Florio runs through the history of the franchise tag, how it works and which players to watch.

The window for applying the franchise tag opened today. Before it closes in two weeks, it’s virtually certain that one of the tags will be applied by the Commanders to defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s 99.9 likely that the Commanders will tag the 2018 first-round draft pick from Alabama.

The thirteenth overall pick, Payne was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He has missed only one game during his five-year NFL career.

The news will disappoint Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who told PFT Live during Super Bowl week that he’d like to see the Cowboys sign Payne during free agency .

The Commanders and Payne will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, if/when the tag is applied. In theory, a multi-year contract could happen before March 7, avoiding application of the tag.

At this point, all signs are pointing to the tag for Payne, on or before March 7.