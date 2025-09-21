 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Commanders bench and inactivate starting left guard Brandon Coleman

  
Published September 21, 2025 11:40 AM

In a move that no one saw coming on Sunday morning, the Commanders have benched starting left guard Brandon Coleman and won’t even have him suit up for today’s game against the Raiders.

Coleman was listed among the Commanders’ inactives for today’s game. The Commanders confirmed that his was a coach’s decision, not related to an injury.

It’s unclear whether Coleman violated some team rule that got him benched, or if the Commanders just aren’t satisfied with the way he has been playing.

Coleman started the first two games of the season and had played 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps.