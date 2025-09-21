Commanders bench and inactivate starting left guard Brandon Coleman

In a move that no one saw coming on Sunday morning, the Commanders have benched starting left guard Brandon Coleman and won’t even have him suit up for today’s game against the Raiders.

Coleman was listed among the Commanders’ inactives for today’s game. The Commanders confirmed that his was a coach’s decision, not related to an injury.

It’s unclear whether Coleman violated some team rule that got him benched, or if the Commanders just aren’t satisfied with the way he has been playing.

Coleman started the first two games of the season and had played 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 10 percent of special teams snaps.