Commanders currently have two General Managers, sort of

The Commanders have a General Manager. The Commanders have hired a new General Manager.

As a source with knowledge of the situation has explained it to PFT, Adam Peters has agreed in principle to become the team’s new G.M. Currently, Martin Mayhew serves as the team’s G.M. The front office will be evaluated over the next two days, and the expectation is that Mayhew will be offered a different job — if he wants it.

The other approach would have been to fire Mayhew and hire a new G.M. But that would have made it harder to keep Mayhew, who worked with Peters in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, others within the league are marveling at the speed with which the G.M. job was filled. Some suspect that it was known before the season ended that Peters would get the job.

It clearly was decided before the season ended that Bob Myers and Rick Spielman would assist with the various searches; those moves were announced the morning after the Week 18 game. To have such a critical job filled only four days later invites speculation that moves were made behind the scenes before Sunday, allowing Peters to be officially added by Friday.

As one team executive remarked, “No team ever moves that fast.”

Maybe the Commanders are the first. The bottom line is that either the hire was rushed, or it wasn’t. And if it wasn’t, that means work was done and tentative decisions might have been made before the lights were turned off for the final time this year at FedEx Field.