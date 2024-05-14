Commanders cut Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm was the odd man out in Washington’s crowded quarterback room.

Fromm was cut by the Commanders today.

The move comes as no surprise, as the Commanders already had veteran backup quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel on the roster, then drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick, then gave undrafted rookie quarterback Sam Hartman a $245,000 guarantee, which strongly suggests they’re going to give him a legitimate chance to earn a spot on either the regular-season roster or the practice squad. Fromm was fifth on the depth chart, and few teams carry five quarterbacks, even on a 90-player roster.

The 25-year-old Fromm originally entered the NFL as a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bills, and he has also spent time with the Giants. His only regular-season playing time came in 2021, when he started two games for the Giants and completed just 45 percent of his passes while averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt.