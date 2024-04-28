 Skip navigation
Commanders sign undrafted QB Sam Hartman with $245,000 guarantee

  
Published April 28, 2024 10:46 AM

The Commanders weren’t done adding quarterbacks when they drafted Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick.

Washington has also signed former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman as an undrafted free agent. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hartman got one of the biggest guarantees among undrafted free agents, with a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 base salary guarantee. Typically, teams only give guarantees that big to undrafted rookies they expect to make the roster.

In addition to Daniels, the Commanders have quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and Jake Fromm under contract. Most likely, Daniels will start, Mariota will back him up, and Hartman will get a strong opportunity to beat out Driskel and Fromm for the No. 3 spot.

The 24-year-old Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest before finishing his college football career at Notre Dame last year. He started 57 games in six seasons.