Commanders drafted seven players in 2023, and five of them were cut today

The Commanders’ 2023 draft class was not a good one.

Washington drafted seven players last year, and five of them were cut and failed to make this year’s 53-player roster.

The five players who were released are third-round center Ricky Stromberg, fourth-round tackle Braden Daniels, fifth-round defensive end KJ Henry, sixth-round running back Chris Rodriguez and seventh-round defensive end Andre Jones.

Still on the team from last year’s draft class are first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and second-round safety Quan Martin.

If the Commanders are ever going to turn the franchise around, they need to draft a whole lot better than they have. A seven-player draft class that sees five players cut after their rookie seasons is a failure of the prior regime’s personnel department. First-year General Manager Adam Peters has a lot of work on his hands to rebuild the roster.