Commanders extend S Jeremy Reaves through 2027

The Commanders are keeping one of their key contributors around.

Washington announced on Thursday that the club has extended safety Jeremy Reaves’ contract through the 2027 season.

Reaves, 29, has effectively spent his entire career with Washington. While he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2018, he was waived by the organization during roster cuts and landed with Washington’s practice squad.

Since then, Reaves has appeared in 81 games with 19 starts for Washington over the last eight seasons. In 2025, Reaves appeared in all 17 games with eight starts, tallying 91 total tackles with five tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, and an interception.

Reaves was on the field for 62 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps and 55 percent of special teams snaps in 2025.

Reaves was a first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2022.