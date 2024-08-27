Commanders get down to 53 players

There were reports on Tuesday that the Commanders were considering trading defensive lineman John Ridgeway and tight end Cole Turner, but neither one of them wound up being shipped out before the team finalized its initial 53-man roster.

Only one of them wound up making the cut, however. Ridgeway is on the team while Turner was one of 34 players waived or released as the team made its cuts.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant’s release was previously reported and the team also parted ways with quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Trace McSorley; wide receivers Kaz Allen, Mitchell Tinsley, Brycen Tremayne, Davion Davis, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint; offensive linemen Ricky Stromberg, Armani Taylor-Prioleau, Cameron Tom, Braeden Daniels, Julian Good-Jones, and David Nwaogwugwu; defensive backs Chigozie Anusiem, Kendall Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Nick Whiteside II, AJ Woods, Kyu Blu Kelly, James Pierre, and Sheldrick Redwine; running backs Michael Wiley, Austin Jones, and Chris Rodriguez; defensive linemen Jalen Harris, K.J. Henry, Justin Hollins, Andre Jones Jr., Haggai Ndubuisi, and Benning Potoa’e; and linebackers Anthony Pittman and Chapelle Russell.

Linebacker Jordan Magee, defensive end Norell Pollard, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth were placed on injured reserve while defensive end Efe Obada was placed on the regular season version of the PUP list.