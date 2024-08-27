 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders get down to 53 players

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:50 PM

There were reports on Tuesday that the Commanders were considering trading defensive lineman John Ridgeway and tight end Cole Turner, but neither one of them wound up being shipped out before the team finalized its initial 53-man roster.

Only one of them wound up making the cut, however. Ridgeway is on the team while Turner was one of 34 players waived or released as the team made its cuts.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant’s release was previously reported and the team also parted ways with quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Trace McSorley; wide receivers Kaz Allen, Mitchell Tinsley, Brycen Tremayne, Davion Davis, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint; offensive linemen Ricky Stromberg, Armani Taylor-Prioleau, Cameron Tom, Braeden Daniels, Julian Good-Jones, and David Nwaogwugwu; defensive backs Chigozie Anusiem, Kendall Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Nick Whiteside II, AJ Woods, Kyu Blu Kelly, James Pierre, and Sheldrick Redwine; running backs Michael Wiley, Austin Jones, and Chris Rodriguez; defensive linemen Jalen Harris, K.J. Henry, Justin Hollins, Andre Jones Jr., Haggai Ndubuisi, and Benning Potoa’e; and linebackers Anthony Pittman and Chapelle Russell.

Linebacker Jordan Magee, defensive end Norell Pollard, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth were placed on injured reserve while defensive end Efe Obada was placed on the regular season version of the PUP list.