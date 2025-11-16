Commanders’ goal-line stand stops Dolphins, sends game into overtime

On fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, with the score tied and only 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made an aggressive choice: He decided to go for it, rather than take a late lead with a chip shot field goal.

It didn’t work.

The Commanders’ defense stuffed the Dolphins’ fourth-down run, and from there the Commanders’ offense went to work, with Marcus Mariota driving them into field goal range. Unfortunately for Washington, Commanders kicker Matt Gay missed a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. and the score remained tied 13-13.

We are now heading to overtime in Madrid. Here are the 2025 NFL overtime rules.