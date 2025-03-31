Commanders have begun contract extension talks with Terry McLaurin

The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, but they want to make sure they keep Terry McLaurin long term.

To that end, the team has had preliminary contract talks with McLaurin’s representation, General Manager Adam Peters said Monday, via The Washington Post.

“We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time,” Peters said.

McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal due to make a base salary of $15.5 million this season. His annual average of $23.2 million ranks 16th, behind even Samuel’s $23.85 million annual average.

McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, had a career-best 13 touchdowns in his first season playing with a franchise quarterback. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards, his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. (McLaurin had 919 yards in his rookie season, his only season without 1,000 yards.)

“He’s a great Commander,” Peters said. “He got better and better as the season went on — not only as a player, but as a leader. It was really impressive to see him grow so much. You think of Terry as this pristine, polished player, but then he got even better, so it’s really cool. Everybody can get better, even the great ones. So, we’ve had talks with Terry’s representation, and I think — just like any talks — we’ll have those will stay in the house. But it’s been really positive.”

McLaurin could skip off the voluntary offseason program without an extension. He did that in 2002 before the sides agreed to a three-year, $69.6 million deal in early July.