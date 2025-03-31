 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chrisballard_250331.jpg
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
nbc_pft_bradholmes_250331.jpg
Holmes: Lions will always be ‘built on grit’
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels ‘rejuvenated’ with Rams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders have begun contract extension talks with Terry McLaurin

  
Published March 31, 2025 04:37 PM

The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, but they want to make sure they keep Terry McLaurin long term.

To that end, the team has had preliminary contract talks with McLaurin’s representation, General Manager Adam Peters said Monday, via The Washington Post.

“We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time,” Peters said.

McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal due to make a base salary of $15.5 million this season. His annual average of $23.2 million ranks 16th, behind even Samuel’s $23.85 million annual average.

McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, had a career-best 13 touchdowns in his first season playing with a franchise quarterback. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards, his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. (McLaurin had 919 yards in his rookie season, his only season without 1,000 yards.)

“He’s a great Commander,” Peters said. “He got better and better as the season went on — not only as a player, but as a leader. It was really impressive to see him grow so much. You think of Terry as this pristine, polished player, but then he got even better, so it’s really cool. Everybody can get better, even the great ones. So, we’ve had talks with Terry’s representation, and I think — just like any talks — we’ll have those will stay in the house. But it’s been really positive.”

McLaurin could skip off the voluntary offseason program without an extension. He did that in 2002 before the sides agreed to a three-year, $69.6 million deal in early July.