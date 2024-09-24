 Skip navigation
Commanders have ended 17 consecutive possessions with a score or kneeldown

  
Published September 24, 2024 10:07 AM

The Commanders’ offense is on a remarkable streak of success, with 17 consecutive drives, going back to Week One, ending with either a score or a kneeldown.

In Monday night’s win over the Bengals, the Commanders had eight possessions. They ended with five touchdowns, one field goal, and a kneeldown at the end of each half.

In last week’s win over the Giants, the Commanders also had eight possessions. They ended with seven field goals and a kneeldown.

And in Week One, the Commanders lost to the Buccaneers but finished their final offensive possession with a touchdown.

For more than two full games now, the Commanders haven’t had a turnover. They haven’t punted. They haven’t been stopped on a fourth down conversion attempt. They haven’t missed a field goal. Of all the ways an offensive drive can end, the Commanders have only had either a score or a kneeldown, going all the way back to their final drive of Week One.

It’s a remarkable testament to Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is avoiding turnovers and marching the Commanders into scoring territory, over and over again.