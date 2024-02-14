Commanders hire Lance Newmark as assistant G.M., reassign Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney

The Commanders have announced a few moves for their personnel staff.

Washington has hired Lance Newmark as assistant General Manager. Newmark was previously Detroit’s senior director of player personnel.

“I am thrilled to welcome Lance Newmark to the Washington Commanders,” G.M. Adam Peters said in a statement released by the team. “Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career. He is a highly respected talent evaluator and a great leader who will fit perfectly into what we’re building here in Washington.

“I want to thank Brad Holmes and the Lions organization for being first class in working with us on the process of bringing Lance to the DMV. Lance is a phenomenal person, and he will immediately elevate our overall personnel function here at the Commanders. It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Lance and his family to Washington.”

Newmark served as the director of player personnel for the Lions from 2016-2021. He was previously the director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, a national scout, and an area scout for Detroit.

“I could not be more excited about joining the Washington Commanders organization,” Newmark said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Adam, and believe strongly in him, and in his vision for this franchise. I cannot wait to join Adam, Coach Quinn, and the rest of the organization this week in the DMV. It was very clear in this process that Josh Harris is extremely committed to running a first class organization and building a championship caliber football team, which made this opportunity very special. His passion for returning this franchise to greatness is clear. I will always be thankful for my time in Detroit and cannot say enough good things about the Lions organization. I sincerely appreciate them allowing me to pursue this exciting opportunity in Washington.”

The Commanders also announced that former G.M. Martin Mayhew is remaining with the organization as senior personnel executive/advisor to the G.M. Marty Hurney will also remain with the organization as an advisor.