nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Commanders lose Jayden Daniels to rib injury, still lead Panthers 27-0 at halftime

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:30 PM

The bad news of the first half of Sunday’s game for the Commanders is that quarterback Jayden Daniels left in the first quarter with injured ribs.

The good news is everything else that has happened. Dante Fowler returned an interception 67 yards for a score early in the first quarter and the Commanders are up 27-0 after Marcus Mariota’s touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz just before halftime.

Mariota is 5-of-9 for 75 yards and Brian Robinson has run for 53 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury. Emmanuel Forbes had another interception of Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and the Panthers failed to convert a fourth down to help spur the Commanders to their big lead.

Daniels went for X-rays and was called questionable to return, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be coming back into a blowout. The bigger question for the Commanders will be about his status for Week Eight and beyond.