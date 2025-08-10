Commanders lose OT Lucas Niang to a torn ACL

The Commanders’ offensive line depth has taken a hit.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters at a Sunday press conference that tackle Lucas Niang tore his ACL. Niang will miss the entire season as a result of the injury.

Niang signed with Washington this offseason. He was a 2020 Chiefs third-round pick and he played 33 regular season games for the team. Niang started nine of those contests, but none since the 2021 season.

Laremy Tunsil and Andrew Wylie are Washington’s starting tackles. First-round pick Josh Conerly and Foster Sarell are the second-stringers with Tyre Phillips, Trent Scott, and Bobby Hart further down the depth chart.