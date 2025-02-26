Commanders’ Martin Mayhew elects to retire

The Commanders will have one fewer person in their front office in 2025.

General Manager Adam Peters announced on Tuesday that senior personnel executive/advisor to the G.M. Martin Mayhew has decided to retire.

“When I got here, he was one of the first people I really wanted to keep and work with,” Peters said during his Tuesday press conference. “I was lucky enough that he wanted to stay, and we couldn’t have done what we did last year without him.”

Mayhew had served as Washington’s G.M. from 2021-2023 and elected to stay on after new ownership hired Peters. Mayhew also played for the organization from 1989-1992, winning Super Bowl XXVI.

“He was instrumental in everything we did in terms of the draft and free agency,” Peters said. “He made a lot of big deals in free agency. He’s a great friend, great confidant, and a great person.

“just wanted to thank him for all he’s given to this franchise and this league. He will be missed. But just wanted to say how much I appreciate him.”

Mayhew was also Detroit’s General Manager from 2008-2015 after serving in the team’s front office since 2001.