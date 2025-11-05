Commanders meeting Wednesday to discuss plan for Jayden Daniels

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is going to miss time after he dislocated his left elbow in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but the question of how much time has yet to be answered.

It sounds like there should be a clearer idea of that by the end of the week. Head coach Dan Quinn said at a press conference that the team will meet on Wednesday to discuss what they’ve learned from Daniels’ tests and visits with doctors and come up with a better idea about how to move forward.

“We are going through a final medical meeting today regarding second opinions to put the plan together,” Quinn said. “We should have an update for you here in the next day or so. Being thorough through the whole process . . . gather all the info and then make the decisions from there.”

Daniels has not been placed on injured reserve at this point and it is unclear if he will miss the rest of the season, but the Commanders’ 3-6 record doesn’t provide much reason to believe that they’ll be hanging around the playoff picture long enough for a Daniels return to make sense even if he is cleared medically before Week 18.