Commanders name Jayden Daniels their starting quarterback

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has removed whatever doubt remained about the identity of the team’s starting quarterback.

Quinn announced that Jayden Daniels will be taking the offensive snaps when the Commanders travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week One. Quinn resisted naming the second overall pick as the starter heading into camp, but there was never much thought that the team was going to go with Marcus Mariota.

Daniels’s play in the first two preseason games didn’t do anything to give the Commanders pause about giving him the keys to the offense. He’s gone 12-of-15 for 123 yards, including a 42-yard strike to Dyami Brown that came off an audible, and he ran for a touchdown in his first start.

If all goes according to plan from here, this will be the last starting quarterback announcement in Washington for many years.