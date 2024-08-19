 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders name Jayden Daniels their starting quarterback

  
Published August 19, 2024 02:15 PM

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has removed whatever doubt remained about the identity of the team’s starting quarterback.

Quinn announced that Jayden Daniels will be taking the offensive snaps when the Commanders travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week One. Quinn resisted naming the second overall pick as the starter heading into camp, but there was never much thought that the team was going to go with Marcus Mariota.

Daniels’s play in the first two preseason games didn’t do anything to give the Commanders pause about giving him the keys to the offense. He’s gone 12-of-15 for 123 yards, including a 42-yard strike to Dyami Brown that came off an audible, and he ran for a touchdown in his first start.

If all goes according to plan from here, this will be the last starting quarterback announcement in Washington for many years.