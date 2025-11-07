 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders officially rule out Terry McLaurin

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:16 PM

The Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) this week, and they also won’t have wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad).

The team officially ruled out both players.

McLaurin initially injured his quad in Week 3. He missed four games before returning in Week 8 and immediately made an impact, with three catches for 54 yards and a spectacular touchdown. McLaurin played 25 of 53 snaps before leaving after aggravating his injury.

He missed Week 9.

For the season, McLaurin has 13 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders list defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion), safety Quan Martin (hamstring) and safety Tyler Owens (hamstring/neck) as questionable.

They signed safety Daryl Worley to the practice squad earlier this week.

Everyone else, including offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb), are good to go.