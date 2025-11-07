Commanders officially rule out Terry McLaurin

The Commanders won’t have quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) this week, and they also won’t have wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad).

The team officially ruled out both players.

McLaurin initially injured his quad in Week 3. He missed four games before returning in Week 8 and immediately made an impact, with three catches for 54 yards and a spectacular touchdown. McLaurin played 25 of 53 snaps before leaving after aggravating his injury.

He missed Week 9.

For the season, McLaurin has 13 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders list defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion), safety Quan Martin (hamstring) and safety Tyler Owens (hamstring/neck) as questionable.

They signed safety Daryl Worley to the practice squad earlier this week.

Everyone else, including offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb), are good to go.