Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Commanders on the board, trail 13-7

  
Published October 13, 2025 09:10 PM

The Commanders trailed 13-0, with the offense turning it over with an interception and a fumble on its first two drives.

Washington, though, has made it a game.

Jayden Daniels threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore with 9:28 remaining in the first half. The Commanders now trail 13-7.

The Commanders nearly had a third turnover on their third possession but Daniels recovered his own fumble after a strip-sack by Chris Williams. Jaquan Brisker had the first interception of Daniels this season, and Montez Sweat forced a fumble by Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kyler Gordon recovered.

Daniels is 5-of-6 for 54 yards, with Moore catching three for 46. The Commanders are playing without Terry McLaurin, and Deebo Samuel is active but banged up.