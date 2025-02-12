 Skip navigation
Commanders owner Josh Harris sees “massive opportunity” to win with Jayden Daniels

  
Published February 12, 2025 03:46 PM

The Commanders will have quarterback Jayden Daniels under contract at a bargain of a salary for at least the next two years, which means they should have plenty of cap space available to build a winning team around him. Commanders owner Josh Harris recognizes that.

We have a massive opportunity,” Harris said, via ESPN. “None of us are taking that lightly.”

Harris said Commanders General Manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn will be the ones to decide how exactly they go about building that team, but Harris will support them making the moves it takes to win and win now.

“I don’t know how that translates to aggressiveness and free agency where Adam and Dan are hard at work and they’re going to advise me on that,” Harris said, “but certainly, we’re going to do everything we can to improve our team.”

Harris said he embraces high expectations for 2025.

“We’ve arrived, and that changes expectations,” Harris said. “We welcome it and, we’re just going to work harder to create a situation where next year we win.”