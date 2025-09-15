Commanders place RB Austin Ekeler, DL Deatrich Wise on IR

The Commanders placed running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Deatrich Wise on injured reserve, the team announced. Both players will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers.

Ekeler tore an Achilles, and Wise injured a quad.

The Commanders signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad in corresponding moves. They also made official the signing of running back Chase Edmonds to the practice squad.

Holmes initially joined the Commanders last season, and he appeared in 11 regular-season games and all three playoff games. He had two sacks and 17 tackles.

Moore spent time on Washington’s practice squad late last season. The Commanders elevated him for the season opener against the Giants, and he caught a pass for 34 yards.

Edmonds, 29, missed the 2024 season after injuring his knee in the preseason while with the Bucs.