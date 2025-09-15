 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders place RB Austin Ekeler, DL Deatrich Wise on IR

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:46 PM

The Commanders placed running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Deatrich Wise on injured reserve, the team announced. Both players will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Thursday night’s loss to the Packers.

Ekeler tore an Achilles, and Wise injured a quad.

The Commanders signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad in corresponding moves. They also made official the signing of running back Chase Edmonds to the practice squad.

Holmes initially joined the Commanders last season, and he appeared in 11 regular-season games and all three playoff games. He had two sacks and 17 tackles.

Moore spent time on Washington’s practice squad late last season. The Commanders elevated him for the season opener against the Giants, and he caught a pass for 34 yards.

Edmonds, 29, missed the 2024 season after injuring his knee in the preseason while with the Bucs.