Commanders place TE Zach Ertz on IR, sign RB Chase Edmonds to 53-man roster
Published December 10, 2025 09:30 AM
The Commanders have made a few roster moves on Wednesday.
Tight end Zach Ertz has been placed on injured reserve, formally ending his season.
Ertz suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. In his 13th season, he caught 50 passes for 504 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games.
As a corresponding move, the team has signed running back Chase Edmonds from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He’s appeared in one game this season, playing seven snaps on special teams.
Additionally, the club has also signed cornerback Kevon Seymour to its practice squad.