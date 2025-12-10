 Skip navigation
Commanders place TE Zach Ertz on IR, sign RB Chase Edmonds to 53-man roster

  
Published December 10, 2025 09:30 AM

The Commanders have made a few roster moves on Wednesday.

Tight end Zach Ertz has been placed on injured reserve, formally ending his season.

Ertz suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. In his 13th season, he caught 50 passes for 504 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a corresponding move, the team has signed running back Chase Edmonds from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He’s appeared in one game this season, playing seven snaps on special teams.

Additionally, the club has also signed cornerback Kevon Seymour to its practice squad.