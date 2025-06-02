Commanders PR staff wins 2025 Rozelle Award

The Pro Football Writers of America has named the Commanders public relations staff as the winner of the 2025 Pete Rozelle Award.

The Commanders PR staff, the 36th Rozelle Award winner, earned the award for the first time in franchise history.

The other 2025 finalists for the Rozelle Award were the Broncos, Lions and Vikings.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles as a student at both Compton (Calif.) Junior College and the University of San Francisco.

During the 2024 season, the Commanders football communications staff was comprised of Sean DeBarbieri (vice president of football communications), Charlie Mule (senior manager of football communications; promoted to director in April 2025), Jerod Carrier (manager of football communications) and Samantha Fristachi (coordinator of football communications). The staff was assisted by Jack Rothenberg and Maison Holcomb (football communications seasonal interns). This group was supported by Dave Sholler (HBSE chief communications officer) and Allison Waddington (HBSE director of corporate communications; promoted to Commanders VP of corporate communications in January 2025).

A finalist for the Rozelle Award for the first time since 2022, the Commanders’ PR team worked to facilitate access for beat writers to head coach Dan Quinn, assistant coaches and players along with General Manager Adam Peters and front office personnel throughout the season.