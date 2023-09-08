Commanders put Dax Milne on IR, sign William Bradley-King to 53-man roster

The Commanders announced a pair of roster moves on Friday.

Wide receiver Dax Milne was placed on the injured reserve list and defensive end William Bradley-King was signed in a corresponding move.

Milne has a groin injury and will have to miss at least four games before he can return to active duty. Milne was a 2021 seventh-round pick who has 15 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in 28 games. He also served as the team’s kickoff and punt returner last season.

With Milne off the roster, veteran Jamison Crowder could be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Bradley-King has appeared in four games over the last two seasons. He may have a role on Sunday if Chase Young, who is recovering from a stinger, is not cleared to play.