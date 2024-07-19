Commanders put rookie DT Johnny Newton on non-football injury list

Commanders rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton isn’t ready to get on the field yet.

The team announced on Friday that Newton has been placed on the non-football injury list. Newton had foot surgery in January and then had another surgery to repair a Jones fracture after the Commanders drafted him in the second round in April.

Newton can be activated from the list at any point, but he will not be able to practice with the team at training camp until that happens.

Newton had 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and four blocked kicks on his way to making the All-America team at Illinois last season.