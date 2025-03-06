Commanders re-sign LB Bobby Wagner

The Commanders are re-signing linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million with $8 million guaranteed, NFL Media reports.

Wagner ranks 29th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

He becomes the second off-ball linebacker to re-sign after Zack Baun re-upped with the Eagles. Dre Greenlaw, Nick Bolton and Ernest Jones are among the best remaining players at the position.

Wagner initially signed with the Commanders last March, getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million. In his first season in Washington, he played 99 percent of the snaps.

He made his 10th Pro Bowl with 132 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

Next season will be Wagner’s 14th in the NFL.