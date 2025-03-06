 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders re-sign LB Bobby Wagner

  
Published March 6, 2025 06:43 PM

The Commanders are re-signing linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million with $8 million guaranteed, NFL Media reports.

Wagner ranks 29th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

He becomes the second off-ball linebacker to re-sign after Zack Baun re-upped with the Eagles. Dre Greenlaw, Nick Bolton and Ernest Jones are among the best remaining players at the position.

Wagner initially signed with the Commanders last March, getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million. In his first season in Washington, he played 99 percent of the snaps.

He made his 10th Pro Bowl with 132 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

Next season will be Wagner’s 14th in the NFL.