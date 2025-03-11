Commanders re-sign running back Jeremy McNichols

Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols will stay in Washington for another year.

The Commanders are re-signing McNichols to a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McNichols is a favorite of Commanders General Manager Adam Peters. McNichols signed with the Commanders last year not long after Peters became the GM in Washington, and McNichols had two stints with the 49ers while Peters was working in their personnel department.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2017, the 29-year-old McNichols had his most productive season last year with 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns while also returning seven kickoffs for 164 yards and playing 46 percent of the Commanders’ special teams snaps.