Commanders release K Cade York, are expected to sign Austin Seibert

The Commanders are making a kicking change.

Cade York missed a pair of field goals in Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Buccaneers and the Commanders announced that he has been released on Monday. York did make both extra points he tried during the game.

York was acquired from the Browns in August in exchange for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. York, who was a 2022 fourth-round pick by Cleveland, would have to be on the 53-man roster for two games in order for the pick to go to Cleveland, so the Commanders will not have to surrender that selection.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are expected to sign Austin Seibert as their new kicker. Seibert was also drafted by the Browns — 2019 fifth-round — and is 45-of-53 on field goals and 56-of-62 on extra points for his career.