Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot
Terrell agrees to four-year extension
Defining the most talented rosters in the NFC

Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Giants need to support Jones for a fair shot
Terrell agrees to four-year extension
Defining the most talented rosters in the NFC

Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Commanders release Riley Patterson after agreeing to trade for Cade York

  
Published August 22, 2024 09:10 AM

Cade York is joining the Commanders and he won’t have any in-house competition for the kicking job in Washington.

Shortly after word came that the Commanders have agreed to trade a conditional seventh-round pick to Cleveland for York, they announced that they have released Riley Patterson. They also signed safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Patterson was claimed off of waivers by the Commanders in late July and kicked in the team’s first two preseason games. He missed two field goals in the second game and head coach Dan Quinn put him on notice that he was on thin ice earlier this week.

Redwine was waived by the Cowboys earlier this week. He has 77 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in 77 games for the Cowboys, Dolphins, Jets, and Browns.