Commanders rule out RB Chris Rodriguez, elevate RB Derrick Gore

The Commanders listed running back Chris Rodriguez as questionable to play against the Bears on their final injury report, but they won’t be taking a decision on his status down to the final moment.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that Rodriguez has been downgraded to out for their home game against Chicago. They also announced that they have elevated running back Derrick Gore from the practice squad.

Gore was also elevated last week. He played six offensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps in Washington’s overtime loss to the Eagles.

Gore did not touch the ball in that game, but he had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games with the Chiefs in 2021.