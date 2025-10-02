 Skip navigation
Commanders rule out Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, Sam Cosmi for Sunday vs. Chargers

  
Published October 2, 2025 05:42 PM

Three key players on the Commanders’ offense will stay home from the road trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

The Commanders announced today that wide receiver Terry McLaurin, wide receiver Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi are out for Sunday. The team is leaving for Los Angeles today and none of them will make the trip as they continue to deal with injuries.

Injuries have piled up at wide receiver in Washington, where Deebo Samuel did not practice today because of a heel injury, but he is making the trip to Los Angeles and appears likely to play.

The good news is that quarterback Jayden Daniels was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day and appears set to start against the Chargers after missing the last two games.