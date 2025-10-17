 Skip navigation
Commanders rule Terry McLaurin out again this week

  
Published October 17, 2025 12:31 PM

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will miss another game this week.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Friday that McLaurin has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. This will be the fourth game that McLaurin has missed because of the injury.

The Commanders placed Noah Brown on injured reserve earlier this week and Deebo Samuel has not practiced this week due to a hip injury, so the receiver ranks are thin in Washington.

Quinn did not indicate what direction things will go with Samuel this weekend. The team’s final injury report of the week will be released later on Friday and that will bring some word about just how thin things will be on Sunday.