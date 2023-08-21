Commanders’ Sam Cosmi: Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak is “a stupid record”

The Ravens have won an NFL-record 24 consecutive preseason games. Tonight they’ll try to make it 25 in a row against the Commanders, but one Washington player is not impressed.

Commanders guard Sam Cosmi mocked the Ravens’ record before stating that the streak will end tonight.

“I think it’s a stupid record. I mean, who gives a shit about preseason games?” Cosmi said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “If we beat it, great. We’re gonna beat it, so there we go.”

Of course, if the record is so stupid, that raises the question of why Cosmi even cares about beating the Ravens to end their streak.

The Ravens have made clear that they don’t think it’s stupid, and that they’re proud to have won every preseason game since 2016. The betting line has the Ravens as two-point favorites to beat the Commanders and make it 25 in a row.