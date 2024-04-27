Commanders select Rice WR Luke McCaffrey with final pick of third round

Luke McCaffrey initially was a quarterback at Nebraska, Louisville and Rice before he presented Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren with the idea of moving him to receiver. Two years later, McCaffrey is headed to the NFL as a receiver.

The Commanders made McCaffrey the final pick of the third round, No. 100 overall. It was earlier than expected by most, with McCaffrey projected as a third-day pick.

He caught 58 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and made 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters knows the McCaffrey family well from his time with the 49ers.

McCaffrey’s father, Ed, was a third-round pick of the Giants in the 1991 draft and spent 13 seasons in the NFL. Luke McCaffrey’s older brother, Christian, was the eighth overall pick of the Panthers in 2017 and was offensive player of the year for the 49ers in 2023.