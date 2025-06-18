Sean McVay: “open-minded” about Jalen Ramsey trade, but obstacles are in place

Jalen Ramsey remains a member of the Dolphins and the Rams remain one of the possible landing spots for the veteran corner in a trade.

Ramsey was with the Rams before going to Miami and head coach Sean McVay has consistently said that the Rams have interest in bringing him back to Los Angeles since it became clear the Dolphins are looking for a trade partner. Ramsey’s contract would have to be absorbed in any deal and compensation would have to be worked out to make it happen, which are likely the stumbling blocks that McVay referred to while discussing Ramsey’s situation on Tuesday.

“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “Definitely don’t want to rule anything out because we’re always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we’re able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”

The Dolphins could retain some of Ramsey’s salary to help facilitate a trade, but, for now, the status quo remains in place for one of the biggest names on the trading block in the NFL.