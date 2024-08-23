 Skip navigation
Commanders shuffle centers by signing Cameron Tom, cutting J.C. Hassenauer

  
Published August 23, 2024 12:54 PM

The Commanders made a swap of centers on Friday.

They announced the signing of Cameron Tom to their 90-man roster. J.C. Hassenauer was released in a corresponding move.

Tom played in one game for the Chargers last season after spending the offseason and summer with the Eagles. He was also on the Eagles practice squad in 2022 and played one game for the Dolphins in 2021. The Saints signed Tom as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he appeared in 12 games for the team.

Hassenauer played 45 games and made seven starts for the Steelers between 2020 and 2022. He was on the Giants’ injured reserve list last year.