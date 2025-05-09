Commanders sign 2025 draft picks Jaylin Lane, Kain Medrano, Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The Commanders have three of their draft picks under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round wide receiver Jaylin Lane, sixth-round linebacker Kain Medrano, and seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. All three players agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Lane had 69 catches for 940 yards and five touchdowns at Middle Tennessee State during his final college season while Medrano had 72 tackles,1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles for UCLA. Croskey-Merritt ran for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023, but was limited to one game for Arizona in 2024 due to eligibility issues.

The Commanders now have two unsigned draft picks.