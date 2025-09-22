Commanders sign Darnell Savage, put Will Harris on IR

Safety Darnell Savage has found a new team.

The Commanders announced Savage’s signing on Monday afternoon. Savage visited with the team earlier in the day.

Savage appeared in the first two games of the season with the Jaguars before being released last week. He was a starter for the Jags in the past, but was a reserve in those two appearances.

Savage had 51 tackles and an interception in 13 starts last season. He also had 302 tackles, nine interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 72 games for the Packers in his first five seasons.

The Commanders had a need at safety because Will Harris fractured his fibula in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. The Commanders placed Harris on injured reserve in order to make room for Savage on their roster.