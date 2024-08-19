Commanders sign Justin Hollins

Edge rusher Justin Hollins is joining the Commanders defense.

The team announced Hollins’s signing on Monday afternoon. Linebacker Bo Bauer was waived in a corresponding move.

Hollins saw game action for the Packers, Giants, and Chargers last season. He had nine tackles in four games for Green Bay and eight tackles and a sack in seven games for the Chargers.

Hollins had 50 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 34 games for the Rams before joining the Packers in 2022 and he’s also seen time for the Broncos.

Bauer had one tackle in the Commanders’ first preseason game and did not play on Saturday.