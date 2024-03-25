Commanders sign Michael Deiter

The Commanders announced an addition to their offensive line on Monday.

The team has signed Michael Deiter to their 90-man offseason roster. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Deiter started the final 12 games of the season at center for the Texans last season and he also made 23 starts at left guard and center while with the Dolphins earlier in his career. Deiter has played in 76 games overall since being drafted by Miami in the third round in 2019.

The Commanders have also signed guard Nick Allegretti and center Tyler Biadasz as free agents this month, so there will be a lot of new faces on the interior of the line in Washington this year.